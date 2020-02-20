Furman denied at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) – Isaiah Tisdale posted 15 points and eight rebounds as East Tennessee State topped Furman 75-66.

The win leaves the Bucs (24-4, 13-2) sitting alone in first place in the Southern Conference as the Paladins (22-6, 12-3) fall into a second place tie with UNCG.

Jordan Lyons led the Paladins with 18 points. The Paladins’ seven-game winning streak comes to an end with the loss.

