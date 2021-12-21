Furman drubs Presbyterian

Greenville, S.C. – Mike Bothwell scored a game high 21 points and Furman rode strong first half shooting to down the Presbyterian Blue Hose, 75-61, in men’s basketball action Tuesday evening at Timmons Arena.

With the win Furman improves to 8-5 on the season, while Presbyterian falls to 7-7 overall.

Bothwell finished the game shooting 7-of-9 from the field, 2-of-3 behind the 3-point line and 5-of-6 at the charity stripe to lead all players with 21 points while adding six rebounds, two assists and one steal. Jalen Slawson recorded 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting and contributed eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Joe Anderson came off the bench to score a career-high 12 points highlighted by three 3-pointers and registered four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Playing in his first collegiate game, Tyrese Hughey finished with six points on 3-of-5 shooting, two rebounds and one block.

Rayshon Harrison led the Blue Hose with 15 points while Owen McCormack added 10. Trevon Reddish-Rhone pulled down five rebounds and Harrison dished out three assists.

The Paladins connected on 17-of-26 field goals (65.4 percent) in the first half, including a 7-of-11 mark from 3-point range, while not allowing a 3-pointer on defense.

Presbyterian tied the game at 8-8 early in the first half before Furman responded by going on a 23-4 run over a stretch of 8:33 to take a 31-12 lead with 6:24 to go on Anderson’s jumper. Bothwell would put the Paladins in front by 22 points, 36-14, at the 4:37 mark on a layup. The Blue Hose got as close as 16 points, 36-20, the remainder of the half after Harrison’s field goal with 3:09 left. Slawson and Bothwell combined to score the last six points of the half for Furman as it held a 42-22 lead at halftime.

The Paladins continued their impressive shooting performance in the second half, going 11-for-21 (52.4 percent) from the field.

Conley Garrison gave Furman its largest lead of the game at 54-31 following his layup at the 15:26 mark.

Presbyterian responded by going on a 10-0 run over the next 3:08 and cut its deficit down to 12 points, 54-42, when McCormack knocked down a 3-pointer. The Blue Hose got to within 12 points three more times after that with the last coming at 65-53 with 4:59 remaining.

The Paladins would limit Presbyterian to just eight points over the final 4:58 while building their lead back out to 70-53 with three minutes to go when Anderson made 1-of-2 free throws. Foster kept Furman’s advantage at 17 points the following possession with his triple.

The teams traded baskets during the game’s final 40 seconds to put the final score at 75-61.

The Paladins concluded the game shooting a season best 59.6 percent (28-of-47) from the field and 55.6 percent (10-of-18) behind the 3-point line. Furman also led 23-22 in bench points.

The Paladins begin Southern Conference play on Wednesday, December 29 when they host Samford at 7 p.m.