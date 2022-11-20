GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Furman University announced Sunday that the Furman Paladins are headed to the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Playoffs.

The Furman Paladins earned an at-large bid to the 24-team field of playoff teams.

Furman, winners of six straight games, including a 63-28 triumph over Wofford on Saturday, will play host to Elon next Saturday at noon.

The winner of the Fuman-Elon game will play at No. 7 seed Incarnate Word in a second-round clash on December 3.

The playoff berth is the 19th for Fuman – tops among current Southern Conference schools – and third under head coach Clay Hendrix.

The home game will be the first for the Paladins since 2005, when Furman beat Nicholls State, 14-12, in a first-round matchup.