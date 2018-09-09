Sports

Furman Falls at Elon, 45-7

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 12:00 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 12:00 AM EDT

ELON, N.C. (AP) - Greg Ligg picked up a fumble 53 seconds into the game and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown, sparking Elon to a 45-7 win against Furman in its home opener Saturday night.
 
Sophomore quarterback Davis Cheek completed 12 of 15 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. Five different players scored touchdowns on offense for the Phoenix. Kortez Weeks caught seven passes for 114 yards.
 
Elon (1-1) was ranked 15th and Furman 21st in an FCS coaches poll.
 
Furman freshman Darren Grainger was sacked for an 8-yard loss by McAllister Ingram on the second play of the game and fumbled. Ligg recovered and took it to the end zone for Elon's first fumble recovery for a TD since October 2016.
 
JeMar Lincoln got the Paladins (0-2) on the board with a 7-yard run to cap an 11-play drive late in the game. The TD was his first.
 

 

