Furman hits 17 three- pointers in win

Greenville, S.C. – Furman drained 17 three-pointers and Jordan Lyons tallied 21 points to lead six players in double figures as the Paladins downed Samford, 101-78, in Southern Conference men’s basketball action Wednesday night at Timmons Arena.

With their ninth straight win at Timmons Arena, the Paladins improved to 16-5 overall and 6-2 in the SoCon, while Samford fell to 8-13 overall and 2-5 in the league with its fifth consecutive loss.

Furman connected on 11 first half three-point attempts and used an early 20-4 run to build a 49-30 halftime lead and cruised to their eighth win in the last 10 meetings versus the Bulldogs. Lyons, who drilled four first half triples, connected on 6-of-12 three-point attempts to post his team-high 21 points.

Noah Gurley finished 8-of-12 from the field to reach 19 points and Mike Bothwell added 16 points and five assists off of the bench. Jalen Slawson totaled 15 points, seven boards, four assists, three steals and three blocked shots, while Clay Mounce and Alex Hunter added 11 points each. Hunter also matched a season-high with seven assists as the Paladins dished out 30 assists, the second most in school history.

The Paladins’ 17 three-pointer matched the most for a Furman team versus Division I competition. Furman shot 53.5% from the field and netted 22 points off 21 Samford turnovers.

Josh Sharkey paced Samford with 24 points, 10 board and nine assists, while Jalen Dupree added 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Brandon Austin scored 13 points.

The Bulldogs shot 48.2% from the floor and converted on 16-of-20 free throw attempts.

Furman travels to face The Citadel Bulldogs in Charleston, S.C., on Saturday at 1 p.m. before VMI visits Timmons Arena for a 7 p.m. tip-off next Wednesday.