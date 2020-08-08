Furman Holds First Practice of Fall Camp on Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Furman SID) — Furman University’s football team opened preseason camp Friday morning at the Bob King Practice Facility.
The Paladins, who returned to campus two weeks ago to start summer conditioning drills, practiced Friday in shorts and helmets, and will repeat the schedule on Saturday.
Furman practices are currently closed to the public, as is access to campus.
“It’s great to get started after what has been a challenging last several months for everybody,” said Clay Hendrix, who is entering his fourth season at the helm of Furman’s program.
The Paladins were able to complete almost their entire spring practice prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March.
A total of 108 players make up the program’s roster, including 15 seniors, 13 juniors, 27 sophomores, and 53 freshmen.
Furman, which posted an 8-5 overall record, 6-2 Southern Conference mark, and earned an at-large bid to the FCS playoffs in 2019, returns 14 starters, including eight regulars on offense and six on defense.
Among the top returnees on offense are senior tailback Devin Wynn (1,182 yds. 14 TDs), senior wide receiver Ryan DeLuca (19 rec., 288 yds., 4 TDs), senior offensive guard Reed Kroeber and Jordan Harris, and a pair of redshirt sophomores, running back Devin Abrams (615 yds., 6 TDs) and quarterback Darren Grainger (1,222 passing yards, 13 TDs).
On defense Furman’s top returning performers include redshirt junior bandit Adrian Hope (49 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks), senior linebacker Elijah McKoy (64 tackles), redshirt sophomore cornerback Travis Blackshear (51 tackles, 2 INTs, 2 FF), and redshirt senior defensive end Dru Seabrook (27 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.0 Sacks.
