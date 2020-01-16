Furman holds-off Western Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Noah Gurley scored 13 points, including six-straight down the stretch and Furman handed Western Carolina its first Southern Conference loss 83-79. Gurley broke a tie with a layup at the 4:12 mark, his jumper made it 73-69 and he followed with two free throws at 2:18. In that stretch the Catamounts, the last unbeaten team in the league, missed two shots and had a turnover. Jordan Lyons led the Paladins with 20 points. Carlos Dotson scored 21 points on 10 of 14 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Western Carolina.

