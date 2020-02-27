Furman knocks-off UNCG

1  of  5
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Noah Gurley and Jalen Slawson scored 17 points apiece as Furman beat UNC Greensboro 81-67. Jordan Lyons added 14 points, Mike Bothwell scored 13 and Alex Hunter had 11 for the Paladins. Slawson also had nine rebounds. James Dickey had 15 points for the Spartans, whose six-game win streak was broken. Angelo Allegri and Kaleb Hunter added 11 points apiece.

