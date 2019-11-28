Furman pulls one out

ELON, N.C. (AP) – Mike Bothwell converted a 3-point play with 3.8 seconds left to lift Furman over Texas-Arlington 58-57 on Wednesday.

Bothwell’s late score gave the Paladins their first lead of the second half. UTA’s TiAndre Jackson-Young’s 3-point attempt from the corner rimmed out at the buzzer.

Clay Mounce tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead Furman (7-1), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Jordan Lyons had 14 points and Bothwell finished with six.

Brian Warren scored 18 points for the Mavericks (3-4). David Azore added 12 points. Jabari Narcis had eight rebounds.

Furman faces South Florida on the road on Monday. Texas-Arlington faces Elon on the road on Thursday.

