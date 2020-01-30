Furman rallies for win over VMI

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
updated-furman-logo_291309

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Jordan Lyons scored 26 points and Furman overcame cold shooting from 3-point range to beat VMI 74-72 in overtime.

The Paladins, who went into the game ranked No. 5 nationally with 220 made 3-pointers this season, set season lows for 3s (three) and 3-point percentage (12.0). Kamdyn Curfman hit a 3-pointer to pull the Keydets within a point and Jalen Slawson missed 1 of 2 free throws with 5.7 seconds to go but the Keydets didn’t get off a shot before time expired. Greg Parham led VMI with 19 points.

Furman is 18-5, 8-2 in the Southern Conference and tied for first place with ETSU and UNCG.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store