Furman rallies for win over VMI

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Jordan Lyons scored 26 points and Furman overcame cold shooting from 3-point range to beat VMI 74-72 in overtime.

The Paladins, who went into the game ranked No. 5 nationally with 220 made 3-pointers this season, set season lows for 3s (three) and 3-point percentage (12.0). Kamdyn Curfman hit a 3-pointer to pull the Keydets within a point and Jalen Slawson missed 1 of 2 free throws with 5.7 seconds to go but the Keydets didn’t get off a shot before time expired. Greg Parham led VMI with 19 points.

Furman is 18-5, 8-2 in the Southern Conference and tied for first place with ETSU and UNCG.

