Furman rallies past ETSU

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Conley Garrison had a season-high 23 points as Furman got past East Tennessee State 78-69 in Southern Conference action. Garrison shot 8 for 10 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and grabbed seven rebounds for the Paladins (12-6, 4-1), who have won six straight at home. Mike Bothwell had 15 points and six assists. Ty Brewer had 15 points and seven rebounds to pace the Buccaneers (10-8, 2-3).

