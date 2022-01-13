Furman rallies past ETSU

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Conley Garrison had a season-high 23 points as Furman got past East Tennessee State 78-69 in Southern Conference action. Garrison shot 8 for 10 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and grabbed seven rebounds for the Paladins (12-6, 4-1), who have won six straight at home. Mike Bothwell had 15 points and six assists. Ty Brewer had 15 points and seven rebounds to pace the Buccaneers (10-8, 2-3).

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store