Furman rolls past North Greenville

Greenville, S.C. – Sophomore Mike Bothwell netted a career-high 25 points to pace the Furman Paladins to a 90-65 victory over North Greenville in non-conference men’s basketball action Wednesday evening at Timmons Arena.

Bothwell hit on 8-of-12 shots from the floor, including 6-of-8 three-point attempts, to lead four Paladins in double figures. Senior Jordan Lyons scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, while junior Clay Mounce and sophomore Noah Gurley tallied 11 apiece. Jalen Slawson added a career-best 10 rebounds.

The victory improved Furman (9-3) to 5-0 at home this season and extended the Paladins’ non-conference regular season home winning streak to 15 games.

Furman drained 10 first half three-pointers to finish the period on a 38-10 run as it carried a 52-20 advantage into halftime. The Paladins connected on 15-of-35 three-point attempts for the game and shot 50% from the field on the night. Bothwell’s 25 points helped Furman’s bench outscore the NGU reserves 40-14 and the Paladins posted a 24-8 edge in transition points.

Jalon Cokley led the Crusaders with 16 points, while DJ Brooks and Joe Conley added 12 and 11 points, respectively. North Greenville (4-5) shot 39.1% from the floor and made only four of its 21 attempts from behind the arc.

The Paladins conclude their non-conference schedule on Saturday when they host the Winthrop Eagles in the first of three Weekends at the Well presented by Ingles and Healthy Blue. Tip-off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in downtown Greenville is slated for 6 p.m. Furman fan fest at the Furman Plaza entrance is set to begin at 4 p.m. with the Champions Walk scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

