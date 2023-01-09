GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Furman University will host the home matches for the Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty for the 2023 season.

“We are proud to call Furman University the official match home of the Triumph and Liberty,” said Chris Lewis, president of the Greenville Triumph Soccer Club. “Furman has been a fantastic partner as the training site for the Liberty.

The teams have played at Legacy Early College since its inception.

Furman will continue as the training site for the Greenville Liberty, and the Greenville Triumph will continue to use Bob Jones University as its training site.

The Greenville Triumph also attempted to get a stadium built in Bridgeway Sation in Mauldin.