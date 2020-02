GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Noah Gurley had 15 points to lead five Furman players in double figures as the Paladins easily beat Mercer 79-57. Jalen Slawson and Jordan Lyons added 13 points apiece for the Paladins. Clay Mounce chipped in 12 points, and Mike Bothwell had 10. Kamar Robertson led the Bears with 15 points.

