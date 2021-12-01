Furman wins in double overtime at High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) – Alex Hunter had 18 points to lead five Furman players in double figures as the Paladins narrowly defeated High Point 74-70 in double overtime. Marcus Foster added 15 points for the Paladins. John-Michael Wright led the Panthers with 26 points and six rebounds.

Mike Bothwell tied the game with a lay-up with less than a second remaining in regulation and then forced a second overtime with a basket with just under five second remaining in the first overtime period.

The Paladins close November winning for the second time in three over time games already this season.

