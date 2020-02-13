Furman wins sixth straight

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) – Clay Mounce had a season-high 25 points as Furman topped Samford 86-71. Mounce hit 9 of 12 shots, including 5 of 7 3-pointers. Mike Bothwell had 15 points for Furman, which has won six in a row and keeps pace with East Tennessee State as co-leaders of the conference.

Jordan Lyons added 14 points. Alex Hunter had 12 points and seven assists. Brandon Austin had 21 points for the Bulldogs, who have lost 11 in a row. Jalen Dupree added 16 points and eight rebounds. Robert Allen had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)