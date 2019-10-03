Furman’s Srinivasan earns SoCon honor

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman women’s golfer Natalie Srinivasan has been named the General Shale Southern Conference Student-Athlete of the Week for all competition between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1.

Srinivasan earned individual medalist honors for the second consecutive tournament, shooting a 5-under-par 211 at the Lady Paladin Invitational in Greenville, S.C. A senior from Spartanburg, S.C., she carded a 1-over 73 and a 2-under 70 in the opening rounds, placing her in a tie for fourth heading into the final round. Srinivasan made the turn on the last day in seventh place before recording four straight birdies to move into a tie for the lead. She took a 1-stroke advantage on hole No. 16 and sealed the victory with a birdie on the final hole for a 4-under 68.

Srinivasan guided the 18th-ranked Paladins to a second-place finish out of 16 teams in their home tournament, finishing just five strokes back of No. 1 Wake Forest.

A health science major, Srinivasan holds a 3.81 grade point average.

Srinivasan and the Paladins will be back in action Oct. 11-13 at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational at the UNC Finley Golf Course in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Also nominated for SoCon Student-Athlete of the Week: Ares Marlonsson (Belmont men’s soccer), Brandon Rainey (The Citadel football), Sarah Connolly (ETSU women’s soccer), Bryce Nunnelly (Chattanooga football), Meagan Sanchez (Western Carolina volleyball) and Catie Cronister (Wofford volleyball).

General Shale SoCon Student-Athletes of the Week

Sept. 4 Isabella Gutierrez, Furman, Women’s Soccer

Sept. 11 Catie Cronister, Wofford, Volleyball

Sept. 18 Regan Ward, Western Carolina, Women’s Soccer

Sept. 25 Ben Varghese, ETSU, Men’s Cross Country

Oct. 2 Natalie Srinivasan, Furman, Women’s Golf