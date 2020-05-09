Furman’s Srinivasan takes another national honor

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman senior Natalie Srinivasan (shree-nee-vah-sun) is the 2020 Golfweek ANNIKA Award winner, as announced on the Golf Channel Friday evening.

The award, which is presented by Stifel and named in honor of Annika Sorenstam, has been given annually since 2014 to the nation’s top female collegiate golfer, and the recipient is chosen by a vote of current players, coaches, and members of the golf media. As the winner of the ANNIKA Award, Srinivasan will receive an exemption to compete in the 2021 Evian Championship on the LPGA Tour.

“It is such an honor to be named the winner of this year’s ANNIKA award,” said Srinivasan. “This is something I have only ever dreamed of receiving. This award means so much since it is voted on by my peers, and I am grateful to have this opportunity. I would like to thank my family, my teammates, and my coaches, especially my head coach, Jeff Hull. I would not be the player I am today with them.”

A native of Spartanburg, S.C., Srinivasan, the 2020 PING WGCA National Player of the Year, finished the 2019-20 season as the top-ranked active collegiate women’s golfer, according to the most recent Golfstat ratings. She boasted an adjusted scoring average of 70.51 during her senior campaign

The seventh first team All-American selection in the history of the Paladin program and the first since 1998, Srinivasan won two tournaments, the Glass City Invitational and the Lady Paladin Invitational, in September then opened the 2020 spring season with an individual victory at the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne. In March, she finished as runner up at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate in Hilton Head.

Srinivasan, who earned an invitation to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur for the second-consecutive year, paced the Paladins with a 70.8 stroke average over 18 rounds in 2019-20, the best single-season stroke average ever for a Paladin women’s golfer. She concludes her Paladin career with a 72.6 stroke average over 118 rounds, the best career stroke average in Furman women’s golf history.

“I am so proud of Natalie for winning the ANNIKA Award,” said Hull. “She had an amazing career at Furman, and for her to cap it off with this award is a testament to her hard work and dedication during her time here. This awards is so important because it comes from the players, coaches, and media around the country. I can’t think of a more deserving player than Natalie.

A three-time All-SoCon selection, Srinivasan, who finished in a tie for 17th at the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2019, has been honored as an All-American twice by the WGCA and for three-consecutive seasons by Golfweek. The 2018 Southern Conference Player of the Year, she competed in the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open and has been ranked among the nation’s best collegiate golfers throughout her career.

A member of Phi Beta Kappa, America’s most prestigious honor society, Srinivasan holds a 3.87 GPA in health sciences and plans to continue her golf career as a professional. She was the recipient of the Winston Babb Memorial Award, which is given by the Furman Chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa to the woman in each class who has demonstrated the most outstanding qualities of leadership, scholarship, and service to the university.

Furman joins UCLA as the only two programs in the country to have won both a Fred Haskins Award and an ANNIKA Award. Former Paladin Brad Faxon was honored with the Fred Haskins Award in 1983.