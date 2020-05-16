Furman’s Srinivasan wins another national honor

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman senior Natalie Srinivasan (shree-nee-vah-sun) has been selected as the 2020 recipient of the inaugural Division I Juli Inkster Senior Award presented by WorkDay, as announced by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA).

The award recognizes the highest ranked women’s collegiate golfer in her final year of NCAA eligibility. Both the Golfstat and Golfweek Sagarin Rankings are incorporated to determine the average ranking, and the recipient must be academically eligible per NCAA rules and have played a minimum of 15 rounds (reduced to eight for the shortened 2019-20 season) during the year.

As the winner of the Juli Inkster Senior Award, Srinivasan will receive a sponsor exemption into the next Cambia Portland Classic and have the opportunity to spend time with Inkster during a two-day mentorship retreat.

“It is such an honor to win the inaugural Juli Inkster Senior Award presented by Workday,” said Srinivasan. “Juli has been such an amazing role model for women’s golfers, and I am so grateful to have my name alongside hers. I would like to thank my team, my family, and my coach, Jeff Hull, for all they have done for me over the last four years. Their continued support has been invaluable, and I can’t thank them enough.”

A native of Spartanburg, S.C., Srinivasan, who last week won the 2020 ANNIKA Award, was honored as the 2020 PING WGCA National Player of the Year after finishing the 2019-20 season as the top-ranked active collegiate women’s golfer, according to the latest Golfstat ratings. She boasted an adjusted scoring average of 70.51 during her senior campaign

The seventh first team All-American selection in the history of the Paladin program and the first since 1998, Srinivasan won two tournaments, the Glass City Invitational and the Lady Paladin Invitational, in September then opened the 2020 spring season with an individual victory at the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne. In March, she finished as runner up at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate in Hilton Head.

Srinivasan, who earned an invitation to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur for the second-consecutive year, paced the Paladins with a 70.8 stroke average over 18 rounds in 2019-20, the best single-season stroke average ever for a Paladin women’s golfer. She concludes her Paladin career with a 72.6 stroke average over 118 rounds, the best career stroke average in Furman women’s golf history.

“Obviously, as both a senior and the consensus player of the year, Natalie was the clear choice for this prestigious award,” said Furman head coach Jeff Hull. “It is even more special that she will go down in history as the first winner of the Julie Inkster Award! I am so proud of Natalie and all that she has accomplished.”

A three-time All-SoCon selection, Srinivasan, who finished in a tie for 17th at the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2019, was honored as an All-American twice by the WGCA and for three-consecutive seasons by Golfweek. The 2018 Southern Conference Player of the Year, she competed in the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open and has been ranked among the nation’s best collegiate golfers throughout her career.

A member of Phi Beta Kappa, America’s most prestigious honor society, Srinivasan graduated with a 3.88 GPA in health sciences and plans to continue her golf career as a professional. She was the recipient of the Winston Babb Memorial Award, which is given by the Furman Chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa to the woman in each class who has demonstrated the most outstanding qualities of leadership, scholarship, and service to the university.