Gaffney is ready to open a state of the art, 8,000 square foot, half million dollar weight room. The facility is nearly 5 times larger than what the Indians had previously and increases the amount of racks from 10 to 30 and the number of lat machines from 0 to 9.

It also has a 50-yard turf surface and 7 seventy inch flat screen TV’s and in normal times can accommodate 100 people at a time.