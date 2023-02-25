RALEIGH, N.C. (Clemson SID) – Clemson University men’s basketball defeated NC State 96-71 on Saturday afternoon. Brevin Galloway (Anderson, S.C./Seneca) scored a career-best 28 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the field, including 4-of-5 from three and a perfect 10-for-10 at the line.

The win was the largest by a Clemson team against NC State since Jan. 13, 1940 for a 66-31 Tiger victory. Dude Buchanan finished with 21 and Banks McFadden had 20 points in that game. Clemson produced two 20-point scorers in this game (Galloway 28, Hall 20).

The 25-point margin of victory on Saturday was the fourth largest in program history for an ACC road game.

The Tigers (21-8, 13-5 ACC) were led by Galloway and PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) who finished with 20 points and five rebounds. It marks the fifth time this season that two Tigers have amassed 20 points each in a game.

Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) added to his All-Conference and Player of the Year resume with his 14th double-double of the season. Tyson finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

In leading the Tiger offense, Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) finished with 15 points, two rebounds and three assists.

Clemson shot the fire out of the ball from the opening tip. The Tigers opened the game on a 19-6 run and pushed the lead to over 20 quickly, finishing with a 25-point lead after the opening stanza. The Wolfpack (22-8, 12-7 ACC) cut the deficit to just 18, but Clemson finished the half on a 7-0 run. The lead in the second half hit as much as 30 before the Tigers cruised to the 25-point win.

The Tigers netted 40 of its points in the paint and added 15 from its bench in the contest.

The Tigers travel to Virginia to take on the Cavaliers on Tuesday. The game is slated to tip off at 7 p.m. and will air on ACCN.

Notes: Clemson improved to 21-8 with the win over NC State … the Tigers improved to 13-5 in the ACC … Clemson won its 13th game of the conference schedule, extending a new program record for wins in league play (previous before this season was 11 in 1951-52 SoCon; 11 in 2017-18 ACC) … the last time that Clemson scored 90+ points in consecutive ACC games was Feb. 21 and Feb. 25, 1976 – nearly identical to the days this year … Clemson beat No. 12 NC State 103-90 on 2-21-76 and then beat Duke 90-89 on 2-25-76 … these are the only two instances in ACC play in program history scoring 90+ in consecutive wins … Clemson earned its third-largest victory over a ranked opponent behind an 84-54 win over Auburn (3-18-18) and a 27-point win over Duke (2-4-09) … Clemson finished 18-for-22 from the foul line and in games this year that the Tigers make at least 15 free throws, they are 10-2 … Hunter Tyson recorded his 14th double-double of the season and 15th of his career … Tyson finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds … he is tied for ninth in Clemson history for double-doubles in a season with 14 (he tied Tree Rollins and Harold Jamison) … Tyson played in his 135th career game, setting a new Clemson record for games played in a career … Brevin Galloway set a new career mark with 28 points … he previously scored 27 vs. Marshall while at College of Charleston on Dec. 9, 2020 … Galloway also set a career-best for free throws made in game finishing 10-for-10 and has now made 27-straight dating back to the Miami (Fla.) game on Feb. 4 … PJ Hall scored 20+ points for the third time in four games and 10th time this season.