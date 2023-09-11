COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

Carolina holds a 9-7 advantage in the all-time series with MSU including wins in seven of the last eight meetings. The Bulldogs won in Starkville by a 27-14 count in 2016, the last time the two teams got together on the gridiron. This will be the first meeting in Columbia since Carolina posted a 34-16 win during the 2013 season.

South Carolina (1-1, 0-0 SEC) is at top-ranked Georgia (2-0, 0-0 SEC) this week, while Mississippi State (2-0, 0-0 SEC) plays host to No. 14/14 LSU (1-1, 0-0 SEC).

Here is the entire SEC slate of games for Saturday, Sept. 23:

Auburn at Texas A&M 12:00 ET ESPN

Kentucky at Vanderbilt 12:00 ET SEC NETWORK

Ole Miss at Alabama 3:30 ET CBS

UTSA at Tennessee 4:00 ET SEC NETWORK

Arkansas at LSU 7:00 ET ESPN

Charlotte at Florida 7:00 ET ESPN+/SECN+

Mississippi State at South Carolina 7:30 ET SEC NETWORK

UAB at Georgia 7:30 ET ESPN2

Memphis vs. Missouri (in St. Louis) 7:30 ET ESPNU