COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSP) – A beloved Gamecocks broadcaster passed away.

Tommy Moody died at 69-years-old.

According to Gamecock Baseball on Twitter, Moody was a baseball analyst on the Gamecock Sports Network.

The post went on to say Moody bled Garnet and Black and his signature callers were known to Gamecock fans around the world.

Head Baseball Coach Mark Kingston tweeted “

We lost one of the most genuine, authentic people in our community today. Tommy Moody was always a pleasure to be around. I loved our talks of all things Gamecocks, baseball, and history. They will stay with me for a long time. We will miss you greatly Tommy. Rest in peace.”