Gamecocks contest at Texas A&M at night

Head Coach Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks run out onto the field at Williams-Brice Stadium for the coach’s first game at the helm on September 4, 2021 (WSPA)

The South Carolina football team will travel to College Station, Texas for an Oct. 23 date with the Texas A&M Aggies. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 pm local) and the contest will be televised on SEC Network.

South Carolina will be looking for its first win in the all-time series with A&M, as the Aggies have won each of the first seven meetings between the two schools, including a 48-3 win in Columbia last season.

The Gamecocks own a 1-6 record when playing in the Lone Star State. Their only win came 64 years ago, Oct. 5, 1957, when they went into Austin and defeated the 20th-ranked Texas Longhorns by a 27-21 score. Carolina has lost three times at A&M, (2015, ’17 and ’19) twice at Baylor (1949 and ’76) and at Houston (1973 – the night after the Riggs-King Battle of the Sexes tennis match in the Astrodome).

The Gamecocks (3-3, 0-3 SEC) will host Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-2 SEC) on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 4 pm at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, while the #21/18-ranked Aggies (4-2, 1-2 SEC) will travel to Missouri (3-3, 0-2 SEC) for a noon kick on Saturday.

Here is the entire SEC television slate for games of Saturday, Oct. 23:

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas (in Little Rock), Noon, SEC Network

LSU at Ole Miss, 3:30 pm, CBS

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, 4 pm, SEC Network

Tennessee at Alabama, 7 pm, ESPN

South Carolina at Texas A&M, 7:30 pm, SEC Network

*-All times Eastern