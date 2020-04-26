Live Now
Gamecocks forward A.J. Lawson declares for NBA draft

by: Associated Press

AUBURN, AL – JANUARY 22: A.J. Lawson #00 of the South Carolina Gamecocks drives down the court as Samir Doughty #10 of the Auburn Tigers defends during the second half at Auburn Arena on January 22, 2020 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina forward A.J. Lawson is entering the NBA draft for a second straight season.

Lawson is a 6-foot-6 sophomore who also went through the process after his freshman season. Like a year ago, Lawson is not hiring an agent giving him the chance to return to the Gamecocks.

Lawson started all 31 games for South Carolina, averaging a team-best 13.4 points a game. Lawson had until Sunday to enter the draft. He has until June 3 to pull his name out and return for his junior season.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

