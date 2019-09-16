Gamecocks home contest against UK will be at night

After opening the season with four-consecutive day games, the South Carolina Gamecock football team will play under the lights for the first time this season when they host the Kentucky Wildcats in a 7:30 pm contest at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, the SEC office announced today. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

The Gamecocks hold a 17-12-1 advantage in the all-time series with Kentucky, including an 8-5-1 mark when playing in Columbia. The Wildcats have won each of the last five meetings between the two schools after the Gamecocks had won 13 of the previous 14 contests, including 10 in a row from 2000-2009.

This week, South Carolina (1-2, 0-1 SEC) will travel to Columbia, Mo. to face the Missouri Tigers (2-1, 0-0 SEC), while Kentucky (2-1, 0-1 SEC) will travel to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1, 0-0 SEC). Both games are scheduled for 4 pm ET kicks.

Here is the entire SEC television schedule for Saturday, Sept. 28:

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (in Arlington) Noon ET ESPN

Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt Noon ET SEC Network

Ole Miss at Alabama 3:30 pm ET CBS

Towson at Florida 4:00 pm ET SEC Network

Mississippi State at Auburn 7:00 pm ET ESPN

Kentucky at South Carolina 7:30 pm ET SEC Network