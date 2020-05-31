Gamecocks land No. 3 prospect Saniya Rivers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Two-time North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year, and Number 3 prospect in the nation, Saniya Rivers, announced on Saturday she has committed to the Gamecocks.

Rivers made the announcement on social media in a Twitter post you can see below.

In her junior season at Ashley High School in Wilmington, N.C., the 5-star, 6-foot guard averaged 25 points and over 11 rebounds per game.

Rivers is just the latest 5-star player to join Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks, after guard Bree Hall announced her commitment to South Carolina earlier this week.