TUCSON, Ariz. – University of South Carolina catcher Cole Messina and outfielder Ethan Petry both were named Collegiate Baseball Third Team All-Americans, the publication announced this morning (Thursday, June 1). Both Messina and Petry were named to the All-SEC First Team last week.

Messina is hitting .311 with 56 runs scored, 17 doubles, 17 home runs, 63 RBI, six stolen bases and 35 walks, staring in 57 of the 58 games for the Gamecocks in 2023. He is a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and is on the Buster Posey Award Watch List. In conference play, Messina has nine doubles, seven home runs and 26 RBI.

Petry leads the Gamecocks and is sixth in the SEC with a .376 batting average. He has 50 runs scored, nine doubles, 22 home runs, 72 RBI, 28 walks and 14 hit by pitches. Petry is slugging at a .748 clip and has a .468 on-base percentage. He is a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy and was a four-time SEC Freshman of the Week honoree. In conference play, Petry is hitting .359 with three doubles, 13 home runs and 42 RBI.

Messina and Petry become the first Gamecocks to be named All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball since Wes Clarke in 2021.

Carolina hosts the NCAA Columbia Regional starting Friday, June 2. The Gamecocks face Central Connecticut State at 7 p.m. at Founders Park.