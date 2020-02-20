1  of  26
Closings and Delays
Asheville Christian Academy Asheville City Schools Buncombe County Schools Burke County Schools Fruitland Baptist Bible College Graham County Schools Henderson County Schools Highlands School Jackson County Schools - Blue Ridge District Jackson County Schools - Smoky Mountain District Lake Lure Classical Academy Macon County Schools Madison County Schools - NC Mayland Community College McDowell County Schools McDowell County Transit McDowell Technical College Mitchell County Schools North Georgia Technical College Polk County Schools Rutherford County Schools Senior Centers of Cherokee County, Inc. The Mountain Community School-Hendersonville The Village School of Gaffney Tot Learning Center FUMC Transylvania County Schools

Gamecocks rally falls short against Mississippi State

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
usc gamecocks_20568

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Nick Weatherspoon had 18 points and D.J. Stewart scored 16 as Mississippi State held off South Carolina 79-76. Abdul Ado had 14 points for the Bulldogs (17-9 overall, 8-5 in Southeastern Conference), while Reggie Perry had 10 points and 10 rebounds. It was Perry’s 14th double-double of the season and the 23rd of his career. Maik Kotsar’s 24 points led South Carolina (16-10, 8-5), while Jermaine Couisnard had 17 points.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store