Gamecocks rally falls short against Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Nick Weatherspoon had 18 points and D.J. Stewart scored 16 as Mississippi State held off South Carolina 79-76. Abdul Ado had 14 points for the Bulldogs (17-9 overall, 8-5 in Southeastern Conference), while Reggie Perry had 10 points and 10 rebounds. It was Perry’s 14th double-double of the season and the 23rd of his career. Maik Kotsar’s 24 points led South Carolina (16-10, 8-5), while Jermaine Couisnard had 17 points.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)