Gamecocks rout Georgia in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – South Carolina took advantage of Georgia’s shooting woes to race to an early big lead and beat the Bulldogs 75-59 on Wednesday night.

The Gamecocks held the Bulldogs to one field goal over the first 14 minutes.

AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks with 20 points. South Carolina earned its seventh straight win in its series with Georgia and improved to 15-9 overall and 7-4 in the Southeastern Conference.

The Gamecocks have won five of their last six games. Georgia has fallen to 13th among 14 SEC teams at 12-12 overall and 2-9 in the conference. The Bulldogs have lost seven of their last eight games. High-scoring freshman Anthony Edwards led Georgia with 16 points.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)