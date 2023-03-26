COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina baseball team swept the Missouri Tigers in a three-game series that included a doubleheader Saturday night.

The Gamecocks won game one 8-1 led by a pair of home runs from Evan Stone, the first of his South Carolina career.

Game two was won in the 12th inning with a walk-off single from Ethan Petry, giving the Gamecocks the 5-4 victory. Petry finished the night with a home run and 3 RBIs.

Carolina visits The Citadel on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Joe Riley Park.