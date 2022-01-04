Gamecocks, Tigers make 2022 plans known

Troy quarterback Taylor Powell, left, is tackled by South Carolina defensive end Kingsley Enagbare, center, in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Clemson’s K.J. Henry will return for another season with the Tigers, the defensive end announced Monday.

The rising senior defensive end had 25 tackles this past season, including five-and-a-half for loss and three sacks. He also had a fumble recovery late in the Tigers’ win over Boston College to seal the victory.

USC’s defense kept two players Monday.

Former T.L. Hanna stand-out defensive lineman Zacch Pickens announced he’ll be back with the Gamecocks for his senior season.

Pickens had 38 tackles, including five for loss and four sacks this past fall. He was a five-star recruit out of Hanna and was the 2018 7 Sports Star Of The Year.

Linebacker Brad Johnson of Pendleton announced he’ll return for a sixth season at USC after a break-out fall in which he had 74 stops.

Gamecocks defensive lineman Jabari Ellis, though, said he’ll enter the NFL Draft after four years in the program.