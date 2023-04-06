The number six ranked USC Gamecocks combine for four homeruns to earn the leadoff win in their three game series with the top ranked LSU Tigers, 13-5.

Freshman Ethan Petry got the scoring started in the first inning with his 14th homerun of the season. The two-run blast and a solo shot from Braylen Wimmer in the third gave the Gamecocks the 3-0 before a brief weather delay in the fourth inning.

When game play returned, so did Petry’s swing. The infielder sent a grand slam to left field to bring the score to 7-1. Petry’s 15th homerun ties him for third in the nation with teammate Gavin Casas.

Dylan Brewer followed up Petry’s grand slam with a solo homer to right center, giving the Gamecocks the 8-1 advantage.

USC was able to score three runs off of walks by LSU pitcher Will Hellmers in the seventh.

The Gamecocks improve to 28-3 overall.

The Gamecocks and Tigers will compete in a doubleheader tomorrow to avoid inclement weather on Saturday. Game one begins at 12 p.m. with game two starting at 4 p.m.