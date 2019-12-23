Gamecocks upset number nine Virginia

South Carolina guard Jair Bolden (52) reacts to the 70-59 win over Virginia during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Jair Bolden scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half and A.J. Lawson had 10 of his 14 in the second to help South Carolina beat No. 9 Virginia 70-59.

The Gamecocks (8-4) led 23-11, saw Virginia pull even at 45 with just over 11 minutes to play and promptly scored 12 of the next 17 points.

The Cavaliers never got closer than five the rest of the way. Mamadi Diakite scored a career-high 21 points to lead Virginia (9-2). The Cavaliers had a season-high 19 turnovers, leading to 23 Gamecocks points. South Carolina shot 55.1%, connecting on 27 of 49 attempts. Justin Minaya added 12 points for South Carolina, 10 after halftime.

