South Carolina senior wide receiver Xavier Legette saved his best for last in the Gamecocks season finale against Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl as he set career highs with 7 catches for 78 yards while scoring a pair of TD’s.

Legette hopes to carry that momentum into this season, not because he did it late last year, instead because he said he put in the work this summer to be ready to make big plays for the Gamecocks in 2023.