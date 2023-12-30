GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Garrett Denbow scored 27 points as Division II member Anderson (SC) beat Furman 79-74 on Saturday.

Denbow also had five rebounds for the Trojans. Luke Denbow scored 12 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line. AJ Wright Jr. had 10 points and shot 4 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Paladins (6-7) were led by Garrett Hien, who posted 20 points and nine rebounds. Davis Molnar added 11 points and six rebounds for Furman. In addition, Carter Whitt had 10 points and seven assists.