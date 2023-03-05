COLUMBIA (USC SID) – James Hicks threw five shutout innings of relief with six strikeouts and the University of South Carolina baseball team hit three home runs, two off the bat of Gavin Casas, as the Gamecocks defeated Clemson, 7-1, Sunday afternoon (March 5) at Founders Park to win the weekend series over the Tigers.

Casas drove in three runs and now leads the team in homers with seven, while LeCroy was 2-for-4 with two RBI and his first career home run. Braylen Wimmer scored a pair of runs with eight different Gamecocks recording a hit.

Hicks has now thrown 14 scoreless innings this season after today’s outing. Jack Mahoney allowed four hits and a run with four strikeouts and two walks in a four-inning start.

Cole Messina drove in the first run with an RBI single in the first. Clemson scored a run in the second and the Gamecocks immediately answered with Casas’ first home run in the bottom of the frame. Carolina scored three in the fourth on back-to-back home runs from Casas and LeCroy and score single runs in the fifth and eighth on RBI’s from Caleb Denny and LeCroy.

POSTGAME NOTES

Talmadge LeCroy earned the Tom Price Award, given out to the Most Valuable Player of the Clemson series. LeCroy hit .500 (5-for-10) with a home run and six RBI.

The Gamecocks have now hit back-to-back home runs four times this season.

Hicks now has 14 strikeouts and allowed just four hits in 14 innings of work in 2023.

Carolina wins the Clemson series for the second time in two seasons. The Gamecocks won the first two games of the series in 2021.

The attendance at Sunday’s game was 8,242, a sellout. The weekend saw 20,913 fans attend the Clemson series.

Game time was 2:28.

UP NEXT

Carolina hosts The Citadel on Tuesday night (March 7) at Founders Park. Game time is at 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.