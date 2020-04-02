GEICO Nationals officially canceled

Gamecock fans are widely recognized as the most loyal fan bases in the country and South Carolina officials are making significant financial accommodations during the difficult circumstances as a result of COVID19. Tabbed as "The Most Accommodating Payment Plans in College Football," the seven-point plan aims to provide maximum flexibility in these trying times.

"These are unprecedented times, so we should take unprecedented measures in accommodating our loyal fans," said Athletics Director Ray Tanner. "There are some challenges in providing this level of flexibility, but we will work through those details. The important thing is that sport will help mend this community and we want to do everything that we possibly can to allow our loyal fans the chance to support our Gamecock student-athletes."

The series of accommodations provided for fans is listed below:

Any fan interested in opting into any of the above payment plans can do so online through account manager or by sending an email to the Gamecock Club or Athletics Ticket Office. Those already on the 10-month payment plan will have their first payment charged April 17, if no action is taken.

Unfortunately, due to the continued closure, we are not able to have any guests visit the Rice Athletics Center. However, our athletics staff will work diligently to respond to any messages left by our fans on the Gamecock Club (803-777-4276) or Gamecock Ticket Office (803-777-4274) phone lines during the closure. Additionally, donors who prefer to communicate via email can reach us at: gctix@mailbox.sc.edu or gcclub@mailbox.sc.edu. Lastly, we will also be available to any donors with questions by virtual chat through visiting: http://alivech.at/797zqq.