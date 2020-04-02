1  of  12
GEICO Nationals officially canceled

Dorman realized its hope of playing for a national high school championship was likely dashed with the outbreak of the Corona virus and Wednesday the word officially came from the GEICO National Tournament that the event is canceled for this year.

According to the bracket released by the event, the Cavaliers would have been seeded fourth in the eight team field.

Dorman (30-1) was its fourth consecutive 5A state title this past season.

In mid-March, the Cavaliers were briefly named as a contingency host for the event after it was moved from New York City.

