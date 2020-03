DORMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The GEICO Nationals has been postponed indefinitely.

The event was going to be held at Dorman High School on April 2-4 instead of Christ the King High School in New York.

The Geico Nationals is an annual basketball tournament involving several top-ranked teams in the country.

12 teams participate in the event, and the move is reportedly allowing the majority of teams the ability to bus to the venue in Roebuck, S.C.