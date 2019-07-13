Glover scores an albatross in PGA Tour event

Former Clemson All-American and Greenville native Lucas Glover achieved the rare feat of an albatross in Friday’s second round of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

From 255 yards away from the green on the par five 10th hole, Glover’s approach shot bounced several times as it approached the green and with a forward pin position the ball then rolled about eight feed into the cup for a double eagle, an albatross.

It was Glover’s first on the PGA Tour and believed to be the first time a former Clemson golfer achieved such in a pro event.

According to various golf statistical sources, an albatross is significantly more uncommon than a hole-in-one.

Glover shot a 30 on his second nine and a -7/64 in round two to move within two strokes of leader Jhonattan Vegas at 11 under.

Rounds three and four of the John Deere Classic Saturday and Sunday can be seen on Channel 7.