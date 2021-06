Spartanburg Day School’s Granger Amick fired a final round +4/76 to defeat Woodruff’s Gage Howard by a stroke Wednesday at the Country Club Of Spartanburg to claim the Spartanburg County Junior title.

Madison Dixon won the girls division.

Meanwhile, Mauldin High’s Major Lenning fired a 69 at the Country Club Of Salisbury in North Carolina to qualify for the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship in July also in North Carolina at the Country Club Of Pinehurst.