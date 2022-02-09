Area native Young basking in big win

Former Clemson player and Pendleton native Carson Young had a career-changing victory Sunday in Panama when the Korn Ferry Tour victory he earned paid him $135,000 and put him in a position to further elevate his status sooner than later.

Young’s first KFT win came in his 10th start. He was guaranteed only five other starts prior to his victory and had missed the first two cuts of the season.

He visited via Zoom with 7 Sports Todd Summers Tuesday following a practice round in Bogota, Colombia, where he plays his next tour event this weekend.