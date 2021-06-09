BMW Charity Pro-Am begins Thursday

Like so much else, the BMW Charity Pro-Am returns to action after a year away Thursday at Greer’s Thornblade Club and Cliffs Valley in northern Greenville County.

The Korn Ferry Tour pros, each PGA or Champions Tour aspirations, will again compete in foursomes that include a select list of entertainment and sports celebrities as well as local amateurs.

Here are some notes heading into the event, provided by the Korn Ferry Tour;

Field headlined by six of the top 10, and 20 of the top 25 in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings

No. 1 Stephan Jaeger , No. 2 Mito Pereira , No. 5 Davis Riley , No. 13 Cameron Young and No. 14 Jared Wolfe are all seeking a third win for immediate promotion to the PGA TOUR

Four of the eight players who have already eclipsed 1,700 points – which is the threshold the Korn Ferry Tour is currently using as its fail-safe number for players to finish inside of the top 25 of the 2020-21 points standings and secure PGA TOUR cards – are in this week's field: No. 1 Stephan Jaeger, No. 2 Mito Pereira, No. 3 Greyson Sigg, No. 5 Davis Riley

Former Clemson golfer Carson Young, a Pendleton native, represents the area as he’ll play in his seventh career Korn Ferry event. He’ll try to join Jonathan Byrd and Charles Warren as former Tigers who’ve won the event.