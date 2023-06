Former Clemson All-American and Chapman High standout Jacob Bridgeman is back for more at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Last year, he contended for the win, finishing at 19-under-par tied for 5th, his best on the Korn Ferry Tour.

He enters this year’s event with seven top 25 finishes and three top 10s on the tour this year and tied for eighth (-9) at last week’s top in Raleigh.