Celebrity Course Rotation Announced for 2019 BMW Charity Pro-Am

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (May 31, 2019) — The 2019 BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation takes place June 6-9 at Thornblade Club and The Cliffs Valley. Today, tournament officials announced course rotations for the celebrities.

The Cliffs Valley – Thursday; Thornblade Club – Friday: Brian Baumgartner (actor, The Office), Lucas Black (actor, NCIS), Larry the Cable Guy (comedian), Kira Kazantsev (Miss America 2015), Willie Robertson (star, Duck Dynasty), Iván (Pudge) Rodríguez (MLB), Shep Rose (star, Southern Charm), Matt Hamilton (Olympic curler) and Ben Rector (singer/songwriter).

Thornblade Club – Thursday; The Cliffs Valley – Friday: Josh Beckett (MLB), Michael Collins (ESPN Sportscaster), Brett Favre (NFL), Patrick Peterson (NFL), Ozzie Smith (MLB), Josh Scobee (NFL), Fred McGriff (MLB), Debbe Dunning (actress, Home Improvement) and Sterling Sharpe (NFL).

The tournament format has been modified this year to feature an amateur and celebrity cut at the conclusion of 36 holes after all contestants in the field complete 18 holes at both Thornblade Club and The Cliffs Valley. Following the cut, the remaining amateur and celebrity teams, as well as professionals who make the cut in the tournament proper will play the third round on Thornblade. The fourth and final round, to be contested at Thornblade, will solely feature professionals after the field is cut to the low 65 and ties.

This year's tournament will honor military and first responders with free admission for all current and former service members with proper ID. On Thursday, June 6, at 6:45a.m. the first tee at Thornblade Club to open the tournament will be performed by a local veteran and Purple Heart recipient, with a local color guard presenting the flags. The national anthem will be performed by local musician, Hannah Peeples.

Other activities taking place during tournament week include a private ticketed concert on Friday, June 7. American singer-songwriter and musician Edwin McCain will headline the event, which will include food provided by Centerplate. Tickets are $250 per person and may be purchased through South Carolina Charities Director of Sales, Linda Johnson at ljohnson@sccharities.org.

Ticket sales and volunteer registration remain open to the public. To purchase tickets or to volunteer, visit BuyBMWTickets.com.

Funds raised during the tournament will benefit four featured charities: Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, Prisma Health Children's Hospital – Upstate, Roper Mountain Science Center and The Cliffs Residents Outreach. For more information on volunteer opportunities, contact Kari Snyder at ksnyder@sccharities.org.