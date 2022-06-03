GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The BMW Charity Pro-Am announced on Friday the celebrity course rotation for next week’s event taking place at Thornblade Club and The Carolina Country Club beginning June 9.
The Pro-Am will run from June 9 through June 12, with the celebrities playing on both courses on different days.
The following is the list of celebrity course rotation:
The Carolina Country Club (Thursday); Thornblade Club (Friday)
· Canelo Álvarez (Professional Boxer)
· Anthony Anderson (Television Actor)
· Michael Collins (ESPN Golf Analyst)
· Jay DeMarcus (Country Pop Musician)
· Larry Fitzgerald Jr. (Former NFL Wide Receiver)
· Ken Griffey, Jr. (Former MLB Outfielder)
· Matt Hamilton (Olympic Curler and Gold Medalist)
· Will Lowery (Golf Channel Contributor and Podcast Host)
· Sterling Sharpe (Former NFL Wide Receiver and NFL Network Analyst)
· Lauren Thompson (Golf Channel Personality)
· David Wells (Former MLB Pitcher)
· James Wisniewski (Professional NHL Defenseman)
Thornblade Club (Thursday); The Carolina Country Club (Friday):
· Amy Alcott (LPGA Hall of Fame Golfer)
· José Alvarez (Retired MLB pitcher)
· Brian Baumgartner (Television Actor)
· George Birge (Country Music Artist)
· Connor De Phillippi (Gold Rated BMW Motorsport Works Driver)
· Brian Katrek (PGA TOUR Radio Personality)
· Larry the Cable Guy (Comedian)
· Ann Liguori (Sports Radio and Television Personality)
· Isabelle Shee (Golf Social Media Influencer)
· Kat Shee (Golf Social Media Influencer)
· Ozzie Smith (MLB Hall of Famer)
· Justin Wheelon (Emmy Award-Winning Director and Actor)
To purchase tickets, visit BMWCharityGolf.com.