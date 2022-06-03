GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The BMW Charity Pro-Am announced on Friday the celebrity course rotation for next week’s event taking place at Thornblade Club and The Carolina Country Club beginning June 9.

The Pro-Am will run from June 9 through June 12, with the celebrities playing on both courses on different days.

The following is the list of celebrity course rotation:

The Carolina Country Club (Thursday); Thornblade Club (Friday)

· Canelo Álvarez (Professional Boxer)

· Anthony Anderson (Television Actor)

· Michael Collins (ESPN Golf Analyst)

· Jay DeMarcus (Country Pop Musician)

· Larry Fitzgerald Jr. (Former NFL Wide Receiver)

· Ken Griffey, Jr. (Former MLB Outfielder)

· Matt Hamilton (Olympic Curler and Gold Medalist)

· Will Lowery (Golf Channel Contributor and Podcast Host)

· Sterling Sharpe (Former NFL Wide Receiver and NFL Network Analyst)

· Lauren Thompson (Golf Channel Personality)

· David Wells (Former MLB Pitcher)

· James Wisniewski (Professional NHL Defenseman)

Thornblade Club (Thursday); The Carolina Country Club (Friday):

· Amy Alcott (LPGA Hall of Fame Golfer)

· José Alvarez (Retired MLB pitcher)

· Brian Baumgartner (Television Actor)

· George Birge (Country Music Artist)

· Connor De Phillippi (Gold Rated BMW Motorsport Works Driver)

· Brian Katrek (PGA TOUR Radio Personality)

· Larry the Cable Guy (Comedian)

· Ann Liguori (Sports Radio and Television Personality)

· Isabelle Shee (Golf Social Media Influencer)

· Kat Shee (Golf Social Media Influencer)

· Ozzie Smith (MLB Hall of Famer)

· Justin Wheelon (Emmy Award-Winning Director and Actor)

To purchase tickets, visit BMWCharityGolf.com.