SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Furman junior Anna Morgan (+3) tied for ninth Monday in the final round of the NCAA Championship at the par-72, 6,383 yard Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

A native of Spartanburg, S.C., Morgan teed of on No. 10 and was 3-over after her first six holes. She rebounded over the final 12 holes, notching birdies on No. 17 and No. 6, and parring nine of the other 10 holes.

Morgan becomes the sixth Paladin women’s golfer to finish among the top 10 at NCAA Championships, joining Cindy Davis (2nd/1983), Dottie Pepper (5th/1984, 2nd/1985, 4th/1986), Kristen Morgue d’Algue (9th/1993), Caroline Peek (3rd/1994, 6th/1995), and Haylee Harford (T8th/2017).

Former Paladins and LPGA greats Betsy King (4th/1976) and Beth Daniel (2nd/1977) recorded top-10 finishes at AIAW Championships, the predecessor to the NCAA Championships.

“I am so proud of Anna for finishing in a tie for ninth at the NCAA Championship,” said Furman head coach Jeff Hull. “This caps off one of the best seasons in Furman women’s golf history and solidifies her as one of the top collegiate players in the country.”

The 2022 SoCon Player of the Year, Morgan qualified for the national championship after firing a final-round 67, the sixth-best women’s collegiate round at Karsten Creek, to finish fifth at the NCAA Stillwater Regional and advance in the top individual spot at the regional. A two-time All-SoCon selection, she ranks 29th nationally after leading the league with a 72.19 stroke average over 32 rounds entering the national championship.

The top eight teams advanced to match play, which begins Tuesday morning. Top-ranked Stanford (+9) advanced after leading the field over four rounds of stroke play, followed by No. 2 Oregon (+12) in second place and 19th-ranked Texas A&M (+14) in third.

Stanford’s Rose Zhang (-6) was crowned the NCAA individual champion with a four-day total of 68-70-69-75=282.