Simpsonville –

Former Greenville High and Furman golfer Garland Ferrell shoots a final round 65 to win the Greenville County Amateur at Fox Run Country Club.

Ferrell birdied 5 of his first 7 holes to take the lead and made a 10-foot par putt on 18 to defeat Robbie Biershenk by one shot at -17.

It’s the second time Ferrell has won this event with the first coming in 2006 when he was still playing at Furman.