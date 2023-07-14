NICHOLASVILLE, KY (WSPA)-Former U.S. Open champion and Greenville native Lucas Glover fired a -9/63 in Thursday’s opening round of the PGA Tour Barbasol Classic near Lexington, KY to take a one-stroke lead over Ryan Armour and Ryan Moore.

Glover last won on tour in the ’20-’21 season at the John Deere Classic, his lone tour victory since 2011.

The now 20-year PGA Tour veteran out of Clemson had eight birdies and an eagle Thursday, needing just 27 putts on the day.

He’d played well in recent weeks with top 10 finishes in his past two tour events.