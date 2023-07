Blake Kelly avenged heartbreak from a year ago in claiming the Spartanburg County Junior title Wednesday at the Country Club Of Spartanburg.

Kelly, who missed a short put to lose his shot at the title in 2022, defeated Walker Ingram on the third playoff hole this year, adding an individual crown to the 3A state title he helped Woodruff High win in the spring.

In the girls division, 13-year-old Poppy Dawson rallied from six strokes down to claim the title